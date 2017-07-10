Memorial gathering next month for Derek Grasso, 1961-2017

Family and friends will gather August 19th to remember Derek Grasso. Here’s the remembrance his wife Michele is sharing with the community:

Derek Grasso was a blinding light filled with unconditional compassion and knowledge. He touched many throughout Seattle and beyond in his time on this earth. He never judged, he lived without guilt, and accepted anyone in their truth. He helped many strangers with advice and acceptance. He was the person that counseled the homeless instead of turning his head. He was the stranger you met on the bus that very well may have changed your life.

Derek passed away suddenly this February from a major heart attack; he was surrounded by love while the medics tried to save him, but tragically he passed away en route to Harborview Medical Center.

Derek moved from Boston to Seattle in 1997 with his best friend Jenna. Derek and Jenna came to a new state and new beginning together like explorers. His wild and adventurous spirit was always something that could leave you in the wind if you weren’t brave enough to face the unknown. He often rode the city’s transit system, wandered and explored the city; he made many friends and acquaintances helping all of them along the way.

Derek met his wife, Michele Grasso, at West Seattle Thriftway shortly after he moved to Seattle. Though his past was much like an unbelievable story, the meeting of his future wife was much like a fairy tale filled with romance and uncertainty, eventually leading to a union of hearts and souls the world could envy.

Derek is survived by his most beloved, an elusive ghost of a lover and eventually, the greatest love of all, Michele Grasso. His most important compatriot of experience and friendship, Jenna Oliver. A wild and knowing spirit that always challenged, Louise Rutherford, a sweet little cat named Kali who was his everyday buddy, and the hundreds of souls encountered that were changed for the better simply because they met him and were able to hear his words.

A memorial gathering is scheduled for August 19th at Lincoln Park in West Seattle. Please contact Michele Grasso (kitapunk [at] hotmail.com) for additional information, including exact location and time.