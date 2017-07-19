Mass, celebration of life planned later this month for Sheila Goold, 1963-2017

Family and friends will gather in memory of Sheila M. Goold on July 27th and July 29th. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

Sheila M. Goold passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Sheila was born on December 16, 1963, in Seoul, Korea, daughter to John F. Goold and his first wife, Anne. Her father was remarried to Mary C. MacGinty in 1966.

Sheila is survived by her parents John and Mary; sister Marianne (Stephen), brother Des (Sara), nieces and nephews Marissa, Kenley, Erin, Emily, and Liam. She also leaves behind a large, extended family and many dear friends. She is predeceased by her sister Anna and biological mother Anne (1964) and her beloved canine companion, Winnie.

Sheila was a stylish, vibrant soul and a dedicated copywriter, consultant and administrator to a wide range of businesses over the years. She was an accomplished actress both in Seattle’s local arts community and in L.A, with numerous stage, film, and advertising credits. Sheila was passionate about animals, especially dogs, and both owned and contributed to businesses dedicated to the care and nurturing of them.

A Catholic mass will be held in dedication to Sheila at 9:00 am Thursday, July 27, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in West Seattle. Additionally, a less formal Celebration of Life Open House will be held Saturday, July 29, at 4730 California Ave SW from 3:30-6:30 pm. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Please, please RSVP to (262) 352-6469 (text or call).

If anyone wishes, the family suggests a donation in Sheila’s honor to a local animal charity.