(Photo by Long Bach Nguyen, looking south from Alki Point during -1.4 tide on July 9th)

The low-low tides are back, starting with -1.6 right now and receding to low tides below minus-3 feet both days this weekend (here’s a chart). On Saturday (July 22nd), the Seattle Aquarium beach-naturalist program is offering a “Deaf Community Beach Walk,” with sign-language interpretation available 10 am- 1pm, as well as beach naturalists, on the shore at Lincoln Park. Look for the signs.