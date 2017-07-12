Lincoln Park’s south play area closed for safety concerns

Just found out from Seattle Parks that it has closed Lincoln Park‘s south play area because of safety concerns. Parks says the closure followed a regular inspection. Now they’re trying to determine if repairs are possible, or if it will have to stay closed pending replacement. The south play area already lost its zipline, removed for safety and maintenance concerns after one was installed at the north play area during its renovation last year. And so if you’re looking for a playground at Lincoln Park, the north play area is where you’ll have to go, TFN.