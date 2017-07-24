KIDS HELPING KIDS: WestSide Baby gets diapers from Bright Horizons students

They’re just a few years out of diapers themselves … and today, 4- and 5-year-olds at Bright Horizons West Seattle in The Triangle helped make sure littler kids who need them will have them.

About 7,000 diapers in all were collected for WestSide Baby‘s monthlong “Stuff the Bus” diaper-donation campaign, and today – one day after the big bash at HQ – the bus came to BH for the pickup.

Afterwards, the young donors got some help disembarking:

Still time for you to do a good deed too … here are all the ways you can help.