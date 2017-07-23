UPDATE: House fire in the 8100 block of 14th SW

12:23 PM: Seattle Fire is on the scene of a house fire in the 8100 block of 14th SW. We’re on the way to find out more.

12:23 PM: We’re arriving in the area. Firefighters are still searching the house to be sure everyone is out OK. SFD is asking for more backup.

12:37 PM: Firefighters report the fire is knocked down “in the wall” of this 2-story house – we’re not seeing any more smoke – but are checking to be sure it didn’t extend to the rest of the house. No injuries reported so far; we hope to talk to the incident commander soon to confirm.

12:48 PM: Firefighters tell us no one was home when this started; the neighbors called it in. It was confined to the wall. They confirm, no injuries. Some of the crews are being dismissed.