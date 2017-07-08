Higher ferry fares? State seeking comment on increases proposed for this fall and next

The state Transportation Commission is considering a proposal to increase ferry fares, and looking for public comment. Here’s a summary of the proposal:

October 1, 2017: 2.9 percent fare increase for small and standard sized vehicles

0.8 percent to 1.8 percent fare increase for oversized vehicles (22 feet and longer), depending on vehicle size

2.5 percent fare increase for passengers

Passengers who bring bicycles with trailers will see an increase as they begin paying the motorcycle/driver (stowage) rate instead of the combined passenger fare with bicycle surcharge October 1, 2018 2.5 percent fare increase for small and standard sized vehicles

No fare increase for oversized vehicles (22 feet and longer)

2.1 percent fare increase for passengers

School Group passengers fare will increase from $1 per group for a one-way trip to $5 per group for a one-way trip

The comment period includes three upcoming meetings – the closest one will be on Vashon Island, 6-8 pm Monday, July 17th, at the Vashon High School cafeteria (9600 SW 204th). The commission is expected to vote at its July 26th meeting.