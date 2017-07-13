HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest Eve 2017!

The Bubbleman is on – and so is West Seattle Summer Fest Eve! The streets closed a little over an hour ago for festival setup – and for a pre-festival party that’s become a fun locals’ night over the years. You’ll find outdoor seating at a variety of venues – as well as entertainment, also including Shabazz Palaces at Easy Street …

… and Big Band Blue outside West 5 …

plus your chance to see behind the scenes of setup for Summer Fest, which starts at 10 am tomorrow:

That’s one of the crews working north of Oregon, where you’ll find the Summer Fest main stage and beer garden all weekend long (plus a new band-merch tent). At California/Alaska, the Info Booth tent’s gone up – that’s where you’ll find us throughout the festival again this year (we’re a co-sponsor, too). And did we mention it’s West Seattle Art Walk night too? More Summer Fest Eve coverage to come!