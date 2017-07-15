HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2017, day/night 2, report #2

(Bus reroutes: C Line here, Route 22 here, Route 37 here, Route 50 here, Route 55 here, Route 57 here, Route 128 here, Route 773 here, )

4:56 PM: That’s a screengrab taken a few minutes ago from the SDOT camera (see it “live” here) pointed north at California/Alaska, where we are headquartered for the duration of West Seattle Summer Fest 2017. The streets are buzzing, and bubbling – a busking clown has been here with a bubble machine, and a boombox, all weekend, and it’s kept things iridescent, to say the least,, all weekend. Meantime, the biggest attraction in the Information Booth/Community Tent right now – dead birds, courtesy of Seattle Audubon.

Music continues on the main stage, on California north of Oregon, and tonight’s headliners are West Seattle’s own Brent Amaker and the Rodeo at 10 pm. Before then, you can see:

Genders – 5:30

Sisters – 6:30

Charms – 7:30

Porter Ray – 8:30

Memway – 9:30

Here’s Golden Gardens, the 4:30 pm band:

There’s also special evening programming at GreenLife in Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW/SW Alaska) – the film “Transition 2.0” at 8 pm. That’s also the closing time for kids’ rides tonight (price info is here).

5:26 PM: You can admire art and buy art at Summer Fest … and you can make some! The Community Mural is being created in the Kids Zone by Wells Fargo:

You can buy yard art … we spotted this critter:

And outside Fleurt on the east side of California between Oregon and Alaska, this coffee cup:

On the west side of that block, you can find West Seattle merch – the famous yellow-star logo, including T-shirts – at CAPERS. More coverage to come!