HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2017, day 1, report #2

A little video of Po'Brothers: pic.twitter.com/Y3baheeu9G — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 14, 2017

The mainstage music has begun at West Seattle Summer Fest! Above, a short clip from Po’Brothers’ performance, kicking off the schedule, which concludes with tonight’s headliner Thunderpussy at 10 pm. Wiscon is up next at 4:30 See the full music schedule here. And also note, there’s music tonight on the GreenLife stage in Junction Plaza Park, too – Teresa and the Wolves at 6:30, The Broadcast at 7:45, and Cellar Bells at 9.

Shopping and snacking continue throughout the festival. And art! Diane Venti, former proprietor of Alki Arts at the beach, has a pop-up booth outside CAPERS:

She’s selling work by Michael Birawer. Nearby, we figured out this mystery pretty fast:

That’s a promotion for the opening-this-fall Escape Artist (as explained in our story last month) “escape room” game venue coming to three spaces off the midblock breezeway. Also seen in the area, unique apparel outside the Antique Mall:

And further south, don’t miss the ultimate summer outdoor furniture at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor):

It’s been a trouble-free day so far – the SPD Summer Fest patrol has been here all day, and verifies that:

More to come! (Today’s first report is here.)