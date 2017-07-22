HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Outdoor Movies’ 2017 season begins

Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, School of Rock musicians, the Macho Burgers food truck, and early-arrival moviegoers are already gathered in and along the SW Snoqualmie festival street west of 36th SW [map], for the first night of this year’s West Seattle Outdoor Movies series. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is tonight’s movie. (Added – SOR started playing and a stormtrooper dance ensued:)

This is the first full season that the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) is hosting the series, which now has more room and more opportunities for preshow fun. There’s still time for you to get here – after some preshow music, we’re gearing up for “Star Wars” trivia, hosted by co-publisher Patrick, and the movie itself is still an hour and a half or so away. It’s a little breezy here in the shade so we’d recommend bringing a sweater. And definitely bring your own chair(s) and/or blanket to sit on. The movie’s free; in addition to the food truck availability, the Y is selling concessions, and cool prizes will be raffled to raise money for local nonprofits. More to come!