HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Grand Parade 2017, from The Admiral District to The Junction

10:42 AM: The Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team is performing, and that marks the start of the 2017 West Seattle Grand Parade, From California/Lander in The Admiral District to California/Edmunds in The Junction. They and the Vancouver B.C. Police motorcycles perform before the rest of the parade, which is set to get going around 11, after hours of staging, practicing, and behind-the-scenes logistics by dozens of volunteers, from the parade co-coordinators, to the Seafair Parade Marshals assisting them, to the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club hams communicating along the route. This year’s parade is about the same size as last year – more than 70 entries, as of the lineup meeting we covered earlier this week – and that means it’ll likely conclude at this end around 12:30 pm, in The Junction after 1. If you’re watching on that end, also look for the Rotary Kiddie Parade leaving California/Genesee at 11. And watch our Twitter feed for parade photos and updates before our post-parade coverage!

12:13 PM: The parade has just concluded at the north end of the route, California/Lander. We have a crew at the south end, too, and will update when it wraps up there. The road will reopen block by block in most cases – the block between Admiral and Lander has just reopened, but police vehicles are keeping watch south of there while the parade proceeds. Meantime, from all the photos and videos we tweeted, a few sightings of note:

April Davis of West Seattle, former Hi-Yu queen, in Miss Seafair running this year. pic.twitter.com/0dRWDXFtBh — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017

While this is the first year without Hi-Yu, a former Senior Court Queen was in the parade, one of the contenders in this year’s Seafair Scholarship Program for Women, April Davis. The next Miss Seafair will be crowned next week. And speaking of reigning …

The @wslittleleague AllStars who just won the state championship! pic.twitter.com/3fNphmN6LY — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 22, 2017

Lots more photos and video in our upcoming roundups – but first we’re off to some of today’s other big events.