UPDATE: Tribal Journeys canoe families arrive at Alki Beach

2:17 PM: As first reported here last weekend, Alki Beach is an overnight stop again this year for some of the Tribal Journeys canoe families. Dozens of tribes around the region participate each year, and destinations rotate among different nations – this year, the journey is bound for Campbell River, British Columbia. The Muckleshoot Tribe hosts the Alki stop, and told us the landings were expected at 3 pm; commenters on our morning highlights said they were seeing canoes earlier, and indeed, we’re here at Alki, and canoe families are coming ashore. This group of canoes was hosted by the Puyallup Tribe last night and heads across the sound to Suquamish tomorrow.

2:37 PM: The early arrivals are headed back into the water to await others and the official welcoming.

2:57 PM: And the visitors are being welcomed, so the canoes are back ashore. There are five routes that canoes are taking to Campbell River – this stop is along the Inside Passage route.

We’re told tomorrow morning’s departure is expected around 10 am; the visitors will be shuttling to Auburn for tonight’s feasting and celebration with the Muckleshoots. We’ve counted eight canoes here; fewer than last year’s stop, since they were headed southbound and most participants had already joined, while this year, they’re northbound, and this is an early stop, with many yet to join along the routes.