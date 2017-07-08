HAPPENING NOW: Seafair Pirates arrive at Alki Beach; party continues

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)
Alki Beach is in the midst of its annual pirate invasion – the Seafair Pirates landed just before 2 pm, aboard the Prudhoe Bay, courtesy of West Seattle-based Global Diving and Salvage.
(Photo tweeted by Brandon, @olysportsblog)
Though the landing itself is over, the party is not – it’s on until 6 pm. Live music started at 11:
Next band up is scheduled to be Queen Anne’s Revenge (3 pm-ish). Meanwhile, kids’ activities continue, including inflatable rides:
Vendors are offering merchandise including official T-shirts:
Among those gathered pre-landing, we even spotted a mermaid:
Lots more photos later!
