HAPPENING NOW: Seafair Pirates arrive at Alki Beach; party continues

July 8, 2017 2:21 pm
(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

Alki Beach is in the midst of its annual pirate invasion – the Seafair Pirates landed just before 2 pm, aboard the Prudhoe Bay, courtesy of West Seattle-based Global Diving and Salvage.


(Photo tweeted by Brandon, @olysportsblog)

Though the landing itself is over, the party is not – it’s on until 6 pm. Live music started at 11:

Next band up is scheduled to be Queen Anne’s Revenge (3 pm-ish). Meanwhile, kids’ activities continue, including inflatable rides:

Vendors are offering merchandise including official T-shirts:

Among those gathered pre-landing, we even spotted a mermaid:

Lots more photos later!

