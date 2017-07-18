HAPPENING NOW: Question about East Admiral tree restoration? Go ask!

About half an hour ago, we were the first people to stop by the question-and-answer tent at the 35th SW dead end in the 3200 block, where you can talk with Michael Yadrick of Seattle Parks and Patti Bakker of the Green Seattle Partnership until 9:30 this morning, and/or again 7:30-9:30 am tomorrow. They’re there with information about the restoration work that is now under way immediately north and east of there, on the city-owned slopes where some neighbors acknowledge involvement in the illegal cutting of more than 100 trees more than a year and a half ago.

Money from the settlement announced in April is paying for work that started this week, they tell us, with weed removal, and will continue with major planting this fall. You can even be part of it on Green Seattle Day, November 4th, when it will be one of 22 sites around the city hosting volunteers. Even if you just want to go look at the site of the infamous incident – look for the tent. And the sign that somebody tore down and threw down the slope (it will be put up again, they told us).