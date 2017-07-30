West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: ‘Pianos in the Parks’ finale @ Alki Beach

July 30, 2017 4:00 pm
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

As featured in our West Seattle Sunday preview, the final Pianos in the Parks one-day installation of the season is happening right now at Alki – just west of the Bathhouse, to be specific (61st/Alki). It’s there until 6 pm. Above, piano-playing was accompanied by vocals when we stopped by a little while ago. Each one-day stop has showcased a different piano, uniquely decorated and designed by an artist – Angelina Villalobos, for today’s Alki piano:

According to today’s schedule, Scarlet Parke should be performing right now, and ARC Dance Company is scheduled at 5:15 pm.

Yesterday, Pianos in the Parks stopped at Steve Cox Memorial Park, and we covered it for our partner site White Center Now.

