VIDEO: ‘Music Under the Stars’ series starts 2nd year @ Delridge Community Center park

7:36 PM: Lots of room to stretch out on the grass at Delridge Community Center park as the first of four free Monday night “Music Under the Stars” events gets under way. Until about 8 pm, an ensemble (tonight, the Lenora Duo) is performing live; then the sound system will switch to a live broadcast from the Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s Summer Festival concert at Benaroya Hall. This is the second year the series has included Delridge events! If you can’t make it tonight, the next three dates are July 10th, 17th, and 24th. We’ll add more to this story later when our crew gets back from the park.

7:59 PM: Our crew is back and we’re uploading video fro the duo’s performance. (Added – Here’s the video, featuring Alexander Hawker on violin and Roberta Rominger on cello:)

We expect to get information later this week on who’s performing the rest of the month, and we’ll add that to our calendar listings. Meantime, the program for the Benaroya broadcast that’s about to begin includes a Mozart quartet, and works by Stravinsky and Mendelssohn.