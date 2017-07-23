HAPPENING NOW: Diaper-donation celebration at WestSide Baby HQ

Not only can you drop off diapers to help “Stuff the Bus” at WestSide Baby‘s headquarters (10002 14th SW) until 3 pm – you can also stop and join the party. Barbecue, ice cream, kids’ activities! We had just arrived and caught a few early photos before we had to leave for the 14th SW fire – but donations and partygoers were starting to arrive.

If you can’t stay but want to drop off diapers, you can do that via northbound 14th just south of 100th – follow the signs. The party entrance is on the eastbound side of 100th. If you are picking up diapers along the way – “Our most-needed sizes are 4, 5, 6, and pull-ups in 3T-4T and 4T-5T,” WS Baby tells WSB.