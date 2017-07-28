West Seattle, Washington

AS-IT-HAPPENED COVERAGE: Band Jam 2017 brings musical marching to Southwest Athletic Complex

July 28, 2017 7:12 pm
 West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

That’s the Junior All-City Band, elementary- and middle-school musicians from all over the city, first up at Band Jam, which will fill the next hour and a half or so with marching-band music at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – a free and fun showcase on Seafair Torchlight Parade Eve, hosted by the All-City Band and organized by its director Marcus Pimpleton.

Second up, the Gents Drumline:

Excellent crowd this year! No admission charge, still some room in the bleachers over here on the north side.

7:44 PM: From Burien, the Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band just wrapped up its set:

And the Rainbow City Band has marched onto the field:

Each band performs at least two songs.

8:24 PM: And sometimes the performances aren’t really songs – like the drumline-centered tour de force the Sumner High School Summer Marching Band (which includes middle-schoolers) is performing right now. We’ll add video of that later – this is from a few minutes earlier:

The Sumner band has more than 100 people on the field! They’ll be followed in a few minutes by the hosts, the All-City Band, Seattle parade fixtures in their green polo shirts and white pants – grand-prize winners at last Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade.

8:52 PM: And with everything from flag-twirling to virtuoso baton-tossing – along with their signature chant, “Who are we? All-City Band!” they have wrapped up the show.

After a march to the fence at the bottom of the stands, and a standing ovation, they’re done, Band Jam is over, and it’s on for many of tonight’s musicians to tomorrow night’s Torchlight Parade downtown. We’ll be adding/substituting more photos/video when back at HQ.

