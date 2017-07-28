AS-IT-HAPPENED COVERAGE: Band Jam 2017 brings musical marching to Southwest Athletic Complex

Junior All-City Band starts Band Jam at SW Athletic Complex pic.twitter.com/T7jkuImhSK — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 29, 2017

That’s the Junior All-City Band, elementary- and middle-school musicians from all over the city, first up at Band Jam, which will fill the next hour and a half or so with marching-band music at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – a free and fun showcase on Seafair Torchlight Parade Eve, hosted by the All-City Band and organized by its director Marcus Pimpleton.

Second up, the Gents Drumline:

Next at Band Jam, the Gents Drumline. (Happening now at SW Athletic Complex) pic.twitter.com/2LgN1AZ0BN — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 29, 2017

Excellent crowd this year! No admission charge, still some room in the bleachers over here on the north side.

7:44 PM: From Burien, the Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band just wrapped up its set:

The @KennedyCathWA marching band at Band Jam pic.twitter.com/ZGb3Jjd96W — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 29, 2017

And the Rainbow City Band has marched onto the field:

Up now at Band Jam – @RainbowCityBand pic.twitter.com/8GvMPPgV65 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 29, 2017

Each band performs at least two songs.

8:24 PM: And sometimes the performances aren’t really songs – like the drumline-centered tour de force the Sumner High School Summer Marching Band (which includes middle-schoolers) is performing right now. We’ll add video of that later – this is from a few minutes earlier:

Sumner has 100+ on the field. pic.twitter.com/ZWb7Jm5B9j — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 29, 2017

The Sumner band has more than 100 people on the field! They’ll be followed in a few minutes by the hosts, the All-City Band, Seattle parade fixtures in their green polo shirts and white pants – grand-prize winners at last Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade.

8:52 PM: And with everything from flag-twirling to virtuoso baton-tossing – along with their signature chant, “Who are we? All-City Band!” they have wrapped up the show.

The final band, the hosts, All-City Band. See them in @SeafairFestival Torchlight Parade tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CFAPopZc6q — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 29, 2017

After a march to the fence at the bottom of the stands, and a standing ovation, they’re done, Band Jam is over, and it’s on for many of tonight’s musicians to tomorrow night’s Torchlight Parade downtown. We’ll be adding/substituting more photos/video when back at HQ.