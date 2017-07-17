VIDEO: All-City Band photo shoot in West Seattle, days before WS Grand Parade performance

6:51 PM: If you’ve been to a major parade in Seattle, you’ll recognize the green shirt/white pants uniforms of the All-City Band, directed by Marcus Pimpleton (who is also assistant principal at Denny International Middle School). They’re in the Seacrest area tonight for their annual photo shoot (and you might hear some music shortly, too). On Saturday, they’ll be in the West Seattle Grand Parade (11 am start at California/Lander, heading south on California to Edmunds); on Sunday, in the White Center Jubilee Days parade; and one week from Friday (July 28th), you can see them and other bands at the annual Band Jam at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), the night before the Seafair Torchlight Parade downtown.

8:58 PM: Photo shoots can be a whole lot of “hurry up and wait,” as was this one, so the musicians decided to play a bit while waiting:

That was a surprise and delight for some of the Water Taxi commuters passing by. Then post-photos, some marching practice:

The band members are musicians from high schools around Seattle Public Schools. While marching, they played the song that will be so familiar to parade fans (like your editor here):

Having just sat in on this year’s West Seattle Grand Parade lineup meeting, we can tell you that All-City is one of two marching bands in this year’s parade on Saturday, along with the Kennedy Catholic High School band from Burien.