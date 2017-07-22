HAPPENING NOW: Alki Art Fair, 20th-anniversary edition, day 1

Been to the beach yet? You have until 6 tonight to catch the artists/vendors, 9 tonight to catch the music, on day 1 of the 20th anniversary edition of the Alki Art Fair. We just walked through – there’s lots to see and buy. Angela Belzetsky‘s pelican caught our eye:

Don’t miss the free kids’ activities just west of Alki Bathhouse. There are two music stages, the main stage just east of the bathhouse, and a busker stage on the boardwalk at 63rd – here’s the schedule. Back to the bathhouse – go inside to see the 20th anniversary display, and to bid on silent auction items- these are just a few of the ones with bidding closing at 4 pm.

You can catch the shuttle bus from the Spokane/Avalon/Harbor park-n-ride under the bridge (it’s a big yellow school bus) or get there many other ways (we noticed bicycles in the area from the two new bike-share companies that debuted in Seattle this past week, Spin and LimeBike). More photos to come!