HAPPENING NOW: Alki Art Fair 2017, final hours

That’s the Alki Art Fair from above, photographed on Saturday by Long Bach Nguyen. Its second and final afternoon is another beautiful one, and you have until 6 pm to come visit (or revisit) the dozens of artists and other vendors who are here. Inside the Alki Bathhouse, you have until 4 pm to bid on the final round of silent auction items.

Music continues until 6, too. Onstage now, Viking Surfers:

Find the bands on the main stages east of the Bathhouse and the busker stage on the boardwalk by 63rd – see the schedule here.