HAPPENING NOW: 22nd annual West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park

The @WSBigBand Concert in the Park is on! East lawn of Hiawatha until ~8:30. pic.twitter.com/xtUJMcLZY0 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 19, 2017

With a classic by Count Basie, the West Seattle Big Band just kicked off this year’s Concert in the Park. Even though the longtime presenting organization West Seattle Hi-Yu is no longer active, the tradition will go on, as band director Jim Edwards just told the crowd. (WSB and the West Seattle Grand Parade are co-sponsoring this year.)

Lots of people here but also plenty of room for your chair, blanket, family, friends, neighbors … and it’s free, continuing until about 8:30 pm, with a break along the way to present this year’s Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community to Keith Hughes, in advance of Saturday’s parade. (See our preview here.) More to come!