GRATITUDE: West Seattle Junction Association thanks Summer Fest volunteers

(WSB photo)

A week and a half after our area’s biggest party of the year, volunteers who helped out with West Seattle Summer Fest were invited back to The Junction for a thank-you celebration tonight. Above, photographed on the patio at Pecado Bueno, are some of the 20+ volunteers who gave their time during the festival, with their host (third from left), executive director Lora Swift of the West Seattle Junction Association, which presents Summer Fest.

P.S. Lora tells us that more than 360 people have answered the Summer Fest survey, with thorough, detailed, constructive feedback. (We mentioned it here a week ago.) If you haven’t yet, but can spare a few minutes to offer your thoughts, please go here before 9 pm tomorrow (Thursday).