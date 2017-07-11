UPDATE: Garage fire in west Admiral

6:41 PM: The photo is from WSB’s Christopher Boffoli, who is at the scene of a sizable Seattle Fire response for a garage fire in the 2600 block of 50th SW [map].

6:48 PM: Update – the fire is tapped, SFD tells Christopher at the scene. No injuries, and no information yet on how it started.

7:05 PM: As for damage, Christopher says there wasn’t a vehicle in the detached garage, but what he described as a charred canoe was visible. The fire did not spread to the house. SFD’s fire marshal is investigating.