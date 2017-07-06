FREE! Self-defense seminar at Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu on Saturday

Saturday (July 8th), you’re invited to a free self-defense seminar at Elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Seattle (WSB sponsor) in North Delridge. The announcement from Sonia Sillan:

When you think of self-defense, what’s the first thing you think of?

For us at Elite BJJ of Seattle, it’s about awareness, empowerment, setting boundaries, having confidence. It’s about finding your voice and believing in yourself. Join us on July 8th for a three hour clinic, where our goal is to leave you with more knowledge, feeling more empowered, and understanding of what self-defense really means (both mentally and physically).

We’re going to show you a wide range of practical techniques and more importantly, the concepts that are critical to learning how to avoid becoming a victim of violence. We’ll be going over basic, EFFECTIVE, self-defense movements and techniques, capitalizing on leverage and momentum.

This seminar isn’t your typical self-defense seminar, so make sure to reserve your spot, bring some friends, and get ready to learn.

Who: No experience necessary; open to all, ages 10+

Child care: If you have kids between the age of 5-10, we will have a movie and toys setup for them! Just make sure to email us at welcome@westseattlebjj.com to give us a heads up.

Registration: Make sure to RSVP at www.tinyurl.com/eliteseattle in order reserve your spot.

Cost: Free. There are no strings attached to attending this event, we genuinely want to share our knowledge. For those whou would like to contribute to a great cause, we are always supporting New Beginnings-Ending Domestic Violence; feel free to bring a cash or check donation for New Beginnings.

Questions? Email welcome@westseattlebjj.com