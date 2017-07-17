FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Stadium track-resurfacing project to start this week

Though it was originally expected to start in late June, the $1 million track-resurfacing project at West Seattle Stadium will finally get going this week. That’s according to Seattle Parks capital-projects coordinator Jay Rood, responding this morning to an inquiry from a track user who noticed the stadium was still open. The delay, Rood explained, is because Parks still had “some bid/contracting steps to finalize.” The work is expected last about seven weeks, according to our original report back in April, though Rood writes that they hope to be done by the end of next month. The contractor is Hellas Construction, a Texas-based firm with Northwest regional offices in Mountlake Terrace.