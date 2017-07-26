FOLLOWUP: Friends of Roxhill Elementary ‘incredibly grateful’ for pledges so far. Here’s what you can do now

A collaborative art project like that mosaic is part of what Friends of Roxhill Elementary hope to include in their playground project for the school’s move to EC Hughes – and “a pledge of time from an artist or two” is just one of many more ways the community can help the project. Tonight, we have an update from group spokesperson Jenny Rose Ryan, two weeks after an initial round of requests:

West Seattle Community, we thought you’d like to hear some good news.

Friends of Roxhill Elementary has received – in pledge form — about half of the amount needed to meet our $20K match for our playground grant application. Remember, we are going after a $100,000 City of Seattle Neighborhood Matching Fund grant to help build a new playground when we move to E.C. Hughes next year.

This means you – yes, you! – have found resources and pulled together to help us. This is huge and we’re incredible grateful.

We’re so close – we can almost taste it, but it’s time for another push.

We’re looking for in-kind donations of food when we hold events (local restaurants?), volunteer support to paint a mural next summer (high school kids? EC Hughes neighbors?), donations of plants and materials to beautify the space – these pledges all add up now, but don’t even need to happen until next year. Oh, and yes, we’ll take cash, too.

How to Help

Email friendsofroxhill@gmail.com to make a pledge. We won’t collect anything now – we need the pledges for the application (due in September) to demonstrate our community’s commitment and then determine the details of the work plan.

You can also give to a Roxhill parent’s Seattle Marathon GoFundMe, here. We also have a Seattle Marathon team you can join when you sign up to run the full marathon.

Thank you for your help! We are deeply grateful and incredibly humbled by our community’s support so far. We can do this. Together.