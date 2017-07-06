CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charges filed, bail increased in South Delridge street-robbery case

Both adult suspects in last week’s South Delridge street robbery are now charged, with bail for each suspect quintupled to $250,000.

The two adult suspects, 22-year-old Aaron K. Knox and 18-year-old Robert W. Degrat IV, are each charged with one count of first-degree robbery, with a firearm enhancement, which would add five years to any sentence, if convicted. They are accused of stealing a 58-year-old man’s bicycle at gunpoint with a juvenile accomplice last Thursday night in the 9200 block of Delridge Way SW. (Court records don’t show whether the juvenile has been charged yet, so we’ll be checking on his status later today.)

The court documents say the victim told police he was riding his bicycle northbound on Delridge around 9:45 pm Thursday when he was approached by all three suspects. Degrat and the juvenile allegedly grabbed the victim’s handlebars; he struggled to regain control, and while that was happening, court documents say, Knox pulled out a .380 semi-automatic pistol, racked its slide several times, placed it against the victim’s body, and demanded “Give me all your money.” The victim at that point got off his bike and ran. Looking back, he told police, he saw the three take his bicycle toward a vacant house at 9222 Delridge (site of a small fire in May and a bigger one that killed a person in 2014), into which the three then allegedly ran and hid. The victim called 911; police found the pistol in the grass outside the house and eventually found the three suspects inside.

The arrest documents for both Degrat and Knox show them with West Seattle addresses. Degrat is reported to have told police that he had just been kicked out of his residence and went to 9222 Delridge with the juvenile, where Knox allegedly told Degrat he would have to “earn it” if he wanted to stay at that house. The robbery allegedly ensued. Police say they found 13 rounds of .380 ammunition in Degrat’s backpack, identical to what was found in the loaded pistol in the front yard. Both Degrat and Knox – neither of whom has a felony record – remain in the King County Jail.