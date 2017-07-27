West Seattle, Washington

Fireworks? Gunshots? Or? Mystery booms heard again

July 27, 2017 12:10 am
12:10 AM: Getting multiple messages (thank you!) about people hearing at least one explosion type of sound somewhere in central West Seattle a short time ago. We heard it – albeit in the distance – too. No indication yet what it was, but police have been dispatched to check areas where it’s been reported. If you think it was close by, be sure to call 911 and let them know.

12:24 AM: From the scanner – the dispatcher’s continuing to relay to officers what they are hearing from callers. We heard one fragment about it possibly having been “fireworks in a church parking lot” but didn’t catch the location. No reports of fires, damage, or injuries, if that’s any reassurance.

7 Replies to "Fireworks? Gunshots? Or? Mystery booms heard again"

  • Amanda July 27, 2017 (12:20 am)
    We heard 3 booms, seemed really close to us just down from West Seattle Bowl. Sounded more like fireworks than anything else. 

  • Shani July 27, 2017 (12:21 am)
    We heard three extremely loud booms at 41st and Alaska.  

  • Westgirl July 27, 2017 (12:24 am)
    Yep, 3 loud booms on 40th. Called and reported it. Scared me!!

  • Lynne July 27, 2017 (12:32 am)
    I called police dispatch because I saw a flash of light with the booms in the area of 40th and Alaska. I was told police were already called and dispatched and found someone setting off fireworks. 

  • levipickles July 27, 2017 (12:39 am)
    42nd & Andover here, and I heard the 3 bangs/booms within a 5 minute time period, and called to report. The dispatcher took as much info as I could provide and said I was one of several who had phoned. Really do hope it was just someone having delayed 4th of July “fun.” Currently wide awake now with 2 kids and a dog crowded into my bed. :/

  • -- July 27, 2017 (12:53 am)
    Scared daylights out of me. My dog is still shaking. 42 AV  and Alaska. According to post above it was fireworks being set off

    • WSB July 27, 2017 (1:04 am)
      That seems to be the consensus at this point, and nothing further on the scanner. We’ll check the reports later this morning, which will most likely use the classification “noise disturbance.” To say the least.

