Fireworks? Gunshots? Or? Mystery booms heard again

12:10 AM: Getting multiple messages (thank you!) about people hearing at least one explosion type of sound somewhere in central West Seattle a short time ago. We heard it – albeit in the distance – too. No indication yet what it was, but police have been dispatched to check areas where it’s been reported. If you think it was close by, be sure to call 911 and let them know.

12:24 AM: From the scanner – the dispatcher’s continuing to relay to officers what they are hearing from callers. We heard one fragment about it possibly having been “fireworks in a church parking lot” but didn’t catch the location. No reports of fires, damage, or injuries, if that’s any reassurance.