1:41 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a reported house fire in the 8100 block of 30th SW [map]. It is reported to have started as a deck fire, and everyone is reported to have gotten out OK.

1:44 AM: The first units on scene say it’s under control, and they’re downsizing the response.

1:58 AM: The fire is reported to be out. We’ll check on the cause later this morning.