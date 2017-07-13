COUNTDOWN: You’re invited to the West Seattle Kiddie Parade before the Grand Parade

(WSB file photo)

One week from Saturday, it’s the West Seattle Grand Parade, presented by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, which also wants to remind you that it’ll be preceded again this year in The Junction by the West Seattle Kiddie Parade. All kids are invited to participate – just show up!:

SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2017 Kiddie Parade begins at 11 AM Register at the Rotary of West Seattle table at the corner of SW California and Genesee beginning at 9:45 AM. Parade route – south down SW California from corner of Genesee to Edmunds. Bring your bikes and wagons; parents bring your strollers. Free balloons!

The Grand Parade itself – which we’ll be previewing soon too – starts at that same time, 11 am July 22nd, but it gets going much further north, California/Lander. So if you want to see the Kiddie Parade *and* the Grand Parade, be sure you pick a viewing spot on California in The Junction.