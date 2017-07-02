COUNTDOWN: 6th annual Float Dodger 5K on July 22nd before West Seattle Grand Parade

(WSB video showing 2016 Float Dodgers leaving the start line)

Continuing our summer-event countdowns … we’re less than three weeks from the sixth annual Float Dodger 5K, a fun costumed-if-you-want run/walk that precedes the West Seattle Grand Parade on Saturday, July 22nd. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents it:

8:45 am – Free Kids Dash around the track

9:00 am – California Ave SW closes to traffic

9:30 am – Race starts

10:00 am – Awards ceremony and costume contest

10:15 am – Afterparty at West Seattle Runner

10:30 am – Parade floats are unleashed

“The track” is at Hiawatha Community Center (right across the street from WS Runner!), where the Float Dodger 5K starts and finishes again this year. Here’s the course map. The Float Dodger 5K benefits My Team Triumph; you can register online here (or in person at WS Runner, 2743 California SW).