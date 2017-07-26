COUNTDOWN: 1 month to 2017 West Seattle Car Show on August 26th!

We’re counting down to another big summer event – this year’s West Seattle Car Show is exactly one month away, 10 am-3 pm Saturday, August 26th. Once again this year, Swedish Automotive and West Seattle Autoworks are presenting the show on the north side of the South Seattle College campus; the show supports SSC’s Automotive Technology program. Many different types of vehicles are welcomed – if you haven’t been to the show, see our coverage from last year. Lots of reasons to visit in addition to seeing the show participants – live music, kids activities, food trucks, tours of SSC programs including the Northwest Wine Academy; more details soon. If you’d like to sign up to be part of it, get the pre-registration discount price by going here. That page also includes signup info for vendors and sponsors (whose logo can be on this year’s T-shirt if signed up by the end of this week).

(Note: Swedish Automotive, West Seattle Autoworks, and South Seattle College are all WSB sponsors; WSB is a co-sponsor of the Car Show.)