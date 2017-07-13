CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League 10/11-year-old All-Stars to play for state championship

First they won the district championship, and now they’ll play for the state championship! Thanks to Darrell Glover for the update:

The West Seattle Little League 10/11-year-old All Stars have gone undefeated at the State Tournament in Vancouver thus far.

After a walk-off nailbiter against Kirkland yesterday, they advance to the State Championship game Saturday morning at 10 am.

Score of the game against Kirkland was 6-5; they have won 4 straight games against the best teams in the State, a special bunch of kids.

GO WESTSIDE !!!!