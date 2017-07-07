West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League 10/11 All Stars win district championship

July 7, 2017 1:52 pm
Thanks to Darrell for the photo and report:

The West Seattle Little League 10 /11 year old All-Star Team went undefeated in winning the District 7 championship Wednesday night. The team is off to the state tournament in Vancouver, Washington. Please wish them luck in their first game, which is Saturday at noon.

The team is made up of coaches Mike Fahey, Sean Ealey, and Brian Sherrick. Players are Miles G, Tristan B, Caden F, Robbie F, Matthew H, Bobby T, Parker E, Blake T, Matthew H, Joe S, Will S, Simon V and Wyatt G.

  • momof3boys July 7, 2017 (2:59 pm)
    Way to go!  So glad to see baseball (and softball) continue – such a great game!

