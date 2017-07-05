CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle golfer Janine Surge headed to Junior Americas Cup tournament with Team Washington



(Janine Surge with first-place trophy from Western Open)

Congratulations to Janine Surge, a West Seattle resident who’s won a prestigious golf tournament and is on her way to another one. Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle resident Janine Surge is one of four female high-school golfers who will be representing Team Washington at the Girls Junior Americas Cup (GJAC), hosted from August 1st – 3rd, 2017 at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Nevada. The GJAC tournament brings together teams from 17 western states and one (1) team from British Columbia, comprising of the top four girls from each state/country.

En route to earning a spot on Team Washington, Janine claimed a 1st-place finish at the WA State Junior Golf Association’s Western Open, firing rounds of 69 and 70 (two-day total of 5 under par) at Capitol Golf Course in Olympia. She also earned an exemption into the prestigious IMG Junior World Golf Championship, to be contested in San Diego July 11th – 14th, 2017 at Torrey Pines Golf Course by carding rounds to 73 and 74 at the qualifier tournament at Tumwater Golf Course.

Good luck, Janine, at Junior Worlds and GJAC!