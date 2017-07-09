Celebration of life July 23 for Gavin Keefe, 1985-2017

Family and friends of Gavin Keefe are gathering later this month to celebrate his life, and also having special items made in tribute. Here’s the announcement:

Gavin D. Keefe, 31, died June 23, 2017 as a result of a cardiac arrest.

He was born on August 30th, 1985, in Yakima, the son of Daniel Keefe and Wendy Wood.

He worked with the Libertarian Party of Washington State and had recently started Liberty Industries screen printing business. Gavin was an active member of his community and a loyal friend to all that knew him. He was passionate, hilarious, and a genuine person who left an unforgettable experience to everyone who met him.

We will be having a celebration of life for Gavin Keefe on Sunday, July 23rd at the Swiftwater Cellars in Suncadia from 1-4 pm. Everyone that knew Gavin is welcome to come and share their memories with other friends and family members.

We are making the items listed below for everyone that is interested. Please fill out the link so we can track the orders. Deadline for orders is Monday, July 10th at 5 pm. If you would like one of these items but cannot make the memorial, please contact Erin Zuncs (ezuncs@gmail.com) to arrange pickup or shipping.

1. Shot glasses that say “I’m friends with this guy” with his photo

2. Shirt that says “I’m friends with this guy” with his photo (possibly in black and white)

3. Shirt with his Liberty Industries logo on a black shirt

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Yakima Humane Society.