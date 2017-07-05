CAN YOU HELP? WestSide Baby needs extra volunteers tonight, tomorrow

The photo is from WestSide Baby – which is thrilled by lots of recent donations, and now in need of some help to organize them:

WestSide Baby needs extra hands tonight and tomorrow (July 5th and 6th) so if you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity to help keep kids in our community safe, warm and dry, this could be it! WestSide Baby’s main offices in White Center will be open tonight and tomorrow from 6-9 pm for volunteer opportunities because we are inundated with donations (hooray!) Grab a friend or family member (8 years and up) and come volunteer. Email Shana Allen at shana@westsidebaby.org to let her know you are coming, or visit www.westsidebaby.org for more information.