BRING DIAPERS! WestSide Baby’s big ‘Stuff the Bus’ week, and 2 chances to help

Thousands of local kids need help staying dry. WestSide Baby offers that help – with YOUR help. And this is the biggest week of the year for donating – WS Baby’s annual “Stuff the Bus” week. It’s gone far beyond just filling a school bus with diapers. For one thing, tomorrow (Wednesday night), Phil Tavel‘s popular trivia night at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) is doubling as a diaper drive:

This Wednesday, my trivia is hosting a Stuff the Bus event for WestSide Baby and everyone is asked to bring in diapers (of any size – for children) instead of $2 per person. We are giving away some nice prizes for the teams that bring the most diapers.

Trivia is at 8:30 pm.

Then next Sunday, bring diapers to this megaparty at WestSide Baby HQ in White Center. From Jessica at WS Baby: