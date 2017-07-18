BRING DIAPERS! WestSide Baby’s big ‘Stuff the Bus’ week, and 2 chances to help

Thousands of local kids need help staying dry. WestSide Baby offers that help – with YOUR help. And this is the biggest week of the year for donating – WS Baby’s annual “Stuff the Bus” week. It’s gone far beyond just filling a school bus with diapers. For one thing, tomorrow (Wednesday night), Phil Tavel‘s popular trivia night at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) is doubling as a diaper drive:
This Wednesday, my trivia is hosting a Stuff the Bus event for WestSide Baby and everyone is asked to bring in diapers (of any size – for children) instead of $2 per person. We are giving away some nice prizes for the teams that bring the most diapers.
Trivia is at 8:30 pm.
Then next Sunday, bring diapers to this megaparty at WestSide Baby HQ in White Center. From Jessica at WS Baby:
This Sunday is our Stuff the Bus Bash. We’re going to be kicking festivities off at 12 pm and going until 3 pm at our offices in White Center (10002 14th Ave SW). The fun will include:
Free BBQ
Full Tilt Ice Cream
Lemonade Stand
Art/Games Tent
Lil’ Bug Studio open house
Trike Races at 1 pm (trikes & helmets provided)
Baby Diaper Dash at 1:30 pm
Raffle Prizes – the more diapers you bring, the better your chance of winning!
Facility tours
The entry fee is a pack of diapers to donate to families in need in our community – the more diapers you bring, the more chances you have of winning a prize! Our most needed sizes are 4,5,6 and pull-ups in 3T-4T and 4T-5T.
