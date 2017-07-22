West Seattle, Washington

About the police search in North Delridge

July 22, 2017 9:15 pm
(K-9 unit’s vehicle)

Thanks for the texts about a police search in North Delridge. Officers including a K-9 team are in the Delridge/Brandon/26th SW area. We talked with one officer who is part of “containment” – keeping watch on the periphery of the search area – he told us they are looking for someone who was arrested (for what, he didn’t know) and being treated by an ambulance crew and somehow got away. The only descriptive info he had was 6’1″ African American male – wearing handcuffs.

  • Gina Fabulou1 July 22, 2017 (9:32 pm)
    Thanks for the update. Have been hearing the semi-siren for about two hours now and wondered what was going on.

