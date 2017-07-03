West Seattle, Washington

03 Monday

UPDATE: About the fire response off West Seattle

July 3, 2017 7:16 am
(Added: Photo by Carolyn Newman – firefighters aboard fireboat Leschi, off Seacrest)

7:16 AM: Seattle Fire was sending a big land-and-sea response to a possible tugboat fire off Seacrest but has just canceled the land response – the fire is believed to be out – a fireboat will continue heading that way.

7:23 AM: Per scanner, the tugboat, identified as the Westrac, is actually on the Duwamish River, “near Ash Grove Cement.” (MarineTraffic.com verifies that as well.)

10:24 AM: Once this was all sorted out, it was a shore fire handled BY the tugboat, as explained in comments. (We are also following up with SFD.)

  • russell shrewsbury July 3, 2017 (9:20 am)
    The Westrac was responding to a Fire they observed at Terminal 107 set by a homeless person living illegially in the pump shack on the property. The crew of the tug was first on scene and put out the fire for the city.

