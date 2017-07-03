UPDATE: About the fire response off West Seattle

(Added: Photo by Carolyn Newman – firefighters aboard fireboat Leschi, off Seacrest)

7:16 AM: Seattle Fire was sending a big land-and-sea response to a possible tugboat fire off Seacrest but has just canceled the land response – the fire is believed to be out – a fireboat will continue heading that way.

7:23 AM: Per scanner, the tugboat, identified as the Westrac, is actually on the Duwamish River, “near Ash Grove Cement.” (MarineTraffic.com verifies that as well.)

10:24 AM: Once this was all sorted out, it was a shore fire handled BY the tugboat, as explained in comments. (We are also following up with SFD.)