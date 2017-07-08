West Seattle, Washington

8 highlights for your West Seattle Tuesday

What’s up for the rest of today/tonight:

NEW CRAFTING GATHERING: Drop by Highland Park Improvement Club 11 am-1 pm for a new crafting group – described in our calendar listing. Free, open to all, children welcome. (1116 SW Holden)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are both open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: Live music at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

CONVERSATION & FILM ABOUT GENDER DISCRIMINATION: 6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, presented by Southwest Youth and Family Services. Watch and talk about the film “Anita” – more info in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

JUNCTION LAND USE COMMITTEE ON HALA REZONING: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, the Junction Land Use Committee presents a workshop with information on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda‘s proposed Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning, as previewed here, as the DEIS comment period continues, extended by the city until August 7th. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: This month’s meeting moved to the second Tuesday because of last week’s holiday. 6:30 pm at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), with agenda items including the Roxbury and Avalon paving/rechannelization projects and next Sunday’s Mini-STP ride. (41st/Alaska)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library, bring the kids for stories, songs, and rhymes. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

MAYORAL CANDIDATES @ ADMIRAL NA: As previewed on Monday, three mayoral candidates will talk to the Admiral Neighborhood Association at 7 pm, The Sanctuary at Admiral. The group is also looking ahead to the Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series that it’s presenting starting next week. (42nd SW/SW Lander)

MORE … on our complete-calendar page!

  Mark Schletty July 11, 2017 (12:09 pm)
    While I will not be able to attend the Admiral Mayor candidates talk, I did get an opportunity to read all of Harley Lever’s campaign material on his website. I was very pleasantly surprised with his positions on issues important to me. This candidate is the real deal alternative to the Murray clones considered to be the “favorites”.  He should be getting equal coverage by the main press, and he is not. He should be acceptable to mainstream Seattle progressives, and he tempers his basicly progressive positions with the very needed pragmatism the other candidates lack.  If you can attend, I highly recommend it. I’m curious to see if attendees get the same impression I have from his website.

    WSB July 11, 2017 (12:34 pm)
      There is no substitute for being there in person but we do hope (barring breaking news diverting us from the meeting) to record video of the candidates speaking tonight. Meantime, I’m told the lineup for Saturday’s 2 pm Sustainable West Seattle-organized forum at Summer Fest, which I’m moderating, is up to 13 candidates, so that’s another good place to go see/hear more than the small group of candidates who have been designated as “serious” by most of the citywide media – mostly using fundraising and endorsement criteria. – TR

  Dubs July 11, 2017 (12:50 pm)
    @WSB – When I go to the home page, it’s showing things from July 7th. Nothing changes no matter how many times I refresh the page, click the home button, etc. Got to this through Google. Thoughts?

    WSB July 11, 2017 (1:01 pm)
      Two things:
      *Shift/refresh
      *Clear cache/browsing history

      If that doesn’t help, e-mail us at editor@westseattleblog.com. There have been some scattered problems here and there, and since there is a nearly infinite number of browser/ISP/device/etc. combinations these days, troubleshooting can otherwise be a one-off process – TR

