8 highlights for your West Seattle Tuesday



(Cedar waxwings, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

What’s up for the rest of today/tonight:

NEW CRAFTING GATHERING: Drop by Highland Park Improvement Club 11 am-1 pm for a new crafting group – described in our calendar listing. Free, open to all, children welcome. (1116 SW Holden)

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark are both open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: Live music at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

CONVERSATION & FILM ABOUT GENDER DISCRIMINATION: 6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, presented by Southwest Youth and Family Services. Watch and talk about the film “Anita” – more info in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

JUNCTION LAND USE COMMITTEE ON HALA REZONING: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, the Junction Land Use Committee presents a workshop with information on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda‘s proposed Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning, as previewed here, as the DEIS comment period continues, extended by the city until August 7th. (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: This month’s meeting moved to the second Tuesday because of last week’s holiday. 6:30 pm at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), with agenda items including the Roxbury and Avalon paving/rechannelization projects and next Sunday’s Mini-STP ride. (41st/Alaska)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library, bring the kids for stories, songs, and rhymes. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

MAYORAL CANDIDATES @ ADMIRAL NA: As previewed on Monday, three mayoral candidates will talk to the Admiral Neighborhood Association at 7 pm, The Sanctuary at Admiral. The group is also looking ahead to the Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series that it’s presenting starting next week. (42nd SW/SW Lander)

MORE … on our complete-calendar page!