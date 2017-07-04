4 options for your West Seattle Monday



(Black-capped chickadee, photographed in Gatewood by Jeremiah Holt)

On the day before Independence Day, here’s what’s going on:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Open today are – Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool, 12 pm-6:30 pm. (Addresses are here)

GAME-BUILDING SERIES: For ages 10-14 – create a mobile game! 2 pm at High Point Library. Preregistration required – check with the library to see if there’s still room. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

STAND-UP PADDLEBOARDING: 6-8 pm, Monday night is Ladies’ Night at Alki Kayak Tours. Details here. (1660 Harbor SW)

FREE CONCERT IN THE PARK: “Music Under the Stars” includes a chamber ensemble performing live at Delridge Community Center park at 7:30 pm followed by a live audio broadcast from Benaroya Hall at 8 pm, as previewed here. (Delridge Way SW/SW Genesee)

Looking for West Seattle 4th of July info? Find it here!