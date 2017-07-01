1 WEEK TO WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST! Pie-eating contest added – sign up ASAP

It’s almost here – West Seattle Summer Fest 2017 starts one week from today. Lora Swift, executive director of the festival-presenting West Seattle Junction Association, just sent word of a new feature – but there’s a catch – you need to sign up, in person, THIS weekend to get a chance to be part of this NEXT weekend:

We’re planning a pie eating contest during Summer Fest sponsored by A la Mode Pies. People can sign up at A la Mode now through the weekend. Winners will be picked on Monday, July 10th. There are two contests, Saturday and Sunday, 3 pm. We’ll be setting up (during the festival) at the corner by Key Bank. 10 people per contest

-Saturday, adults

-Sunday, kids 8-12 years old Winners will receive free pie classes and swag.

A la Mode Pies is right in what will be part of next weekend’s festival zone – 4225 SW Alaska, open until 11 tonight, 9 am-11 pm on Saturday, and 9 am-10 pm Sunday. Much more Summer Fest preview info (including Summer Fest Eve) to come!