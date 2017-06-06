YOU CAN HELP: Book donations sought for local students

That’s a scene that one local teacher hopes to see outside the classroom this summer. And she needs your help. Here’s the announcement:

Roxhill Elementary teacher Neysa Turner aims to keep kids reading this summer. Students need continuous exposure to high-quality books to accelerate growth and continue reaching for new adventures in life and literature. We are looking for book donations to build a mobile lending library for K-12 South Sound students.

Book donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

1. Roxhill Elementary: 9430 30th Ave SW, M-F 7:30 am-3 pm

2. Also at local business Flourish Beauty Salon and Spa, 5962 Fauntleroy Way SW, M-F 10 am- 7 pm; Sat-Sun 10 am- 4 pm