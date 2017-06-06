West Seattle Tuesday: From community involvement, to baseball, to music …



(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Mark Ahlness and shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s some of what’s ahead today/tonight:

ALL-METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL GAME: 3:30 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex – come cheer for local high-school-baseball standouts! (2801 SW Thistle)

TRIANGLE IMPROVEMENT TASK FORCE: 4:30-7 pm, the citizens’ committee working on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route challenges has its next meeting in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church, with a report planned on the recent four-day experiment in changing tollbooth procedures at Fauntleroy. All welcome. (9140 California SW)

DREAM DINNERS OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here last night, two sessions tonight offer you the chance to make three dinners for a discount, plus sample some of what Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) has to offer. E-mail or phone (info’s in the preview) to see if slots are left at 5 or 6:30.

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 6:15 pm at Southwest Library. The meeting is scheduled to include a chance to vote in-person on the Your Voice, Your Choice projects (more info in this WSB story). (35th SW/SW Henderson)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: Monthly meeting, 6:30 pm at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in The Junction. (41st SW/SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: 7 pm meeting at West Seattle High School, all welcome to come find out how this community group is working to help WSHS athletes. (3000 California SW)

JARED MITCHELL & THE WING TIPS: 8-11 pm, pop-py Americana music at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)