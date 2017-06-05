West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: 53 homes in Gatewood

June 5, 2017 8:44 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
8:44 PM: Thanks for the texted tip – 53 homes are without power in Gatewood, the Seattle City Light map confirms. No word yet what caused the outage; the estimated restoration time is after 2 am, but remember that those times are “guesstimates” at best – could be sooner, or later. (Let us know if you see a repair truck – text or call 206-293-6302, our 24/7 hotline – thanks!)

10:30 PM: The map is now updated to attribute the outage to “bird/animal” – which is in line with the first comment below. No change in the restoration guesstimate, though.

  • Gene June 5, 2017 (9:53 pm)
     We live in 6500 block on 39 th & Morgan- the transformer on pole right outside blew- big flash -think it may have been a crow -as there was a huge crow ruckus right after. Our power is on- but folks south of us are dark. Not sure what’s taken so long to send a truck- but it’s been a couple of hours now & no truck yet.

    • WSB June 5, 2017 (10:29 pm)
      The map has been updated to attribute the outage to “bird/animal.”

  • Christine in Gatewood June 5, 2017 (10:07 pm)
    We live on 38th between Morgan and Willow and have power despite being in the outage area.   Looks like power is out on 39th down to California Ave.  No sign of repair trucks from our vantage point.

