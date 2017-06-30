West Seattle Friday: Your pre-holiday-weekend possibilities



(Steller’s Jay photographed at WSB headquarters by Patrick Sand)

Before we get to what’s happening, here’s what’s NOT happening:

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED DUE TO POWER OUTAGE: No swimming at Southwest Pool until the power’s back on. The building is out because of a problem City Light attributes to “bird/animal.” (2801 SW Thistle)

But our highlight list does offer other aquatic options:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK: Lincoln Park wading pool is open 11 am-8 pm; EC Hughes wading pool is open noon-7 pm; Hiawatha wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm; Highland Park spraypark is open 11 am-8 pm. (Find addresses here)

COLMAN POOL: The city’s outdoor saltwater swimming pool is open today noon-7 pm on the shore at Lincoln Park – walk or ride in from either end of the park waterfront. (Here’s the schedule)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Go visit the home of West Seattle’s history! Noon-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

WINE: Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is open 5 pm-9 pm and offering a deal: “2016 Perseverance Viognier and the 2016 PORCH Rosé of Syrah. 10% off 6 bottles or more.” (5910 California SW)

MORE WINE: Welcome Road Winery (WSB sponsor) is open 5 pm-8 pm, patio and tasting room. (3804 California SW)

MOVIES IN THE PARK: First of four this summer at the “park” space on the south side of West Seattle Church of the Nazarene. Not only is the movie free, so are popcorn, hot dogs, and soda. “Moana” is tonight’s movie – starts 9-ish. (42nd SW/SW Juneau)

THE BRUISED HEARTS REVUE: Album-release party with guests, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

