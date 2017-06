Thanks to Vy Duong for the photo of a bungalow demolition today at 1118 Alki SW. The 97-year-old house and its 75-year-old neighbor at 1122 Alki SW are to be replaced by a six-story, 11-apartment building. (We first mentioned the project in December 2015.) County records say the two sites were sold in late April for $1.5 million each.